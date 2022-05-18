Starr Butler-Jemison Named SVP Of Content Development And Private Events At OVG360

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced the hire of facilities veteran Starr Butler-Jemison as Senior Vice President of Content Development & Private Events in the company’s venue third party venue management and operations division, OVG360.

In her new role, Butler-Jemison will oversee a new division focused on private events, major corporate functions, and content development across OVG360’s portfolio of arenas, stadiums, and convention centers.

Butler-Jemison will take up her new duties at OVG360 officially on July 5th and will will report to Chris Granger, President of OVG360.

“I am thrilled to be joining the talented OVG360 team at such an exciting time in the organization’s expansion,” Butler-Jemison said. “OVG’s recent acquisition of Spectra has unlocked enormous opportunity, and all of the venues in the OVG360 network will benefit. I’ll be looking at ways to program and route unique content, to invest in content development where it makes sense, and to build out an exciting corporate and private events platform across our family of venues – from arenas to convention centers, and from stadiums to state fairs. I look forward to building on OVG’s legacy of creating unforgettable experiences for our guests!”

Butler-Jemison joins OVG360 from the NBA team The Milwaukee Bucks, where she served as Vice President of Booking and Events for Fiserv Forum arena and the Deer District. While there, she he established and led the department responsible for securing and developing programming, including concerts, theatrical presentations, private events, sporting events, outdoor activations and festivals, within the arena, as well as its exterior plaza and the Deer District.

Before her tenure in Milwaukee, Butler-Jemison served as Director of Booking and Events at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

“We are excited and very fortunate to add someone of Starr’s caliber to our OVG360 leadership team,” Granger said. “Her impressive track record has time and again set the paradigm for content development in live entertainment and sports. Starr has repeatedly been the first person in her role to build out new, sustainable, and still-thriving content and booking lines of business. She brings broad industry experience, from talent management to food and beverage, and a vision for helping us establish long-term relationships with clients and a consistent but distinct experience across our large portfolio of venues.”