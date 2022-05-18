Pearl Jam Cancels Shows After Bassist Jeff Ament Contracts COVID

(CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, Pearl Jam announced the cancellation of multiple performances after another member of their group, bassist Jeff Ament, tested positive for COVID-19.

Affected concerts include the band’s May 18th show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, and their May 20th show at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Both dates have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Pearl Jam announced their updated itinerary on social media, writing: “While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning, bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for Covid.”

“This is horrible for everyone involved and we are sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows.”

“Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.”

“Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

Ament is the second member of the group to come down with COVID and he follows drummer Matt Cameron, who tested positive earlier this week. Pearl Jam played their scheduled show at Fresno last night with 18-year-old fan Dave Krusen filling in on the drums for Cameron.