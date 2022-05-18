YMU Launches A U.S. Entertainment Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment talent management company YMU announced the launch of a North American entertainment division to be helmed by veteran talent executive April Tombs.

According to YMU, the new US division will seek to “replicate the success” of their existing UK division.

April Tombs, who most recently served as an endorsement agent at UTA, also spent time at ICM, where she worked in global branded entertainment after starting her career there as an assistant in 2004.

YMU currently represents a global roster that includes clients such as Steve Aoki, Nick Cave, The Rolling Stones, Graham Norton, and Pentatonix.

As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve, I’ve admired – and share – YMU’s client-first business approach executed through creativity and innovation,” Tombs said of her new gig, adding, “I am thrilled to join this amazing team and lead the expansion of the Entertainment division within the US.”