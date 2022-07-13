MNRK Music Group Names Sean Stevenson Chief Operation Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – MNRK Music Group has named Sean Stevenson the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this new role, Stevenson will expand his operational reach into the group’s Management, Publishing, and Music Departments. He will be based in New York and continue to report to MNRK’s President and CEO, Chris Taylor.

Stevenson has been with MNRK since 2018 when he was hired as General Manager and Executive Vice President. He joined MNRK from FleishmanHillard, where he oversaw their Digital and Social Media practice since 2015 as SVP.

Over his 23-year career as a marketing and PR executive, Stevenson has led strategy, concept development, digital and social media campaigns for brands such as EMI, Universal, MTV, Warner Bros., Coca-Cola, Nike, and Samsung.

MNRK was previously known as eOne Music and part of Hasbro. The name change (pronounced Monarch) followed Hasbro’s sale of eOne in early 2021.

Chris Taylor said: “Sean has been a tireless partner for me and the team at MNRK since we brought him on four years ago. “As we continue to integrate the four pillars of our business, he’ll be invaluable to our growth going forward.”