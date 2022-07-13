Poison Frontman Bret Michaels to be Inducted Into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame

HUMMELSOTWN, PA (CelebrityAccess) – The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame (CPMHOF), in conjunction with Michaels Entertainment Group, is proud to announce the inclusion of Central Pennsylvania native and iconic entertainer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Bret Michaels as an individual inductee.

Brandon Valentine (President and Founder of the CPMHOF) states, “As a non-profit organization focused on music education for the local youth, the CPMHOF is honored to recognize Bret Michaels in a positive light. Bret has always held a special place in the hearts of Central Pennsylvanians, and this fall, he’ll officially be immortalized in our local Hall of Fame.”

Said Michaels about being inducted and tonight’s show, “Being born and bred in Pennsylvania, I am proud to be inducted as an individual into the CPMHOF, with Poison also having been inducted on the first-ever ballot. I am beyond excited to be playing Hersheypark Stadium this evening. Come rain or shine, it’s going to be a party and the people of Pennsylvania always rock my world.”

He has long spoken of his love for the state, the sports teams, and its people – his fellow ‘yinzers.’ “As the son of a veteran, my mother and father taught me the importance of hard work through a blue-collar Pennsylvania upbringing,” Michaels added. “I was raised with an unbroken fighting spirit who never gives up in the pursuit of making dreams a reality. If you don’t bet on yourself, nobody else will.”

The Hall of Fame sought to acknowledge Michaels for his extraordinary individual merits and achievements as a solo musician, singer/songwriter in addition to his outstanding accomplishments as a reality TV producer, star, and entrepreneur.

His achievements as a type 1 diabetic go far beyond just the music, though, as he helped to pass a state bill in the California Senate for education and affordable medicine for diabetics. He also has been twice recognized as a Humanitarian of the Year and also as a World College Radio Ambassador.

Michaels will return to the area for his solo, record-setting “Nothing But A Good Vibe/Parti-Gras Tour” and official acceptance of the induction.