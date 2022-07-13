Alesso and Wiz Khalifa Are Featured Performers for Chicago’s FanFest, Hosted by FanDuel

“We are excited to bring our successful and highly-entertaining FanDuel FanFest event to the great city of Chicago,” said Andrew Sneyd, Senior Vice President of Brand, FanDuel Group. “Between the amazing musical performances featuring Wiz Khalifa and Alesso, and the legendary athletes like Brian Urlacher and Devin Hester who will be in attendance, this event will have something for all and is just another way for us to do something extraordinary to celebrate our customers and sports betting in the state of Illinois.”

Throughout the day, attendees will be treated to FanDuel’s Superstar Showdown, where Chicago sports legends will compete against each other in various sports challenges, including ax throwing, connect 4 basketball, quarterback challenge, H-O-R-S-E, and more. Guests will be able to watch these events and predict who they think will win via FanDuel’s Free-2-Play game.

The event will also feature several other fun activities for attendees, including food trucks, a pop-up FanDuel Sports Bar and Lounge, brand activations, trophy photo ops, and more.