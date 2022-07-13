The Inaugural NIVA Conference Wraps

(Hypebot) — The first National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Conference wrapped on Tuesday in Cleveland, OH.

This week’s convention was a celebration of pandemic survival and a hard look at what’s next for independent venues and independent live music. NIVA and its partners including the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) successfully lobbied for $16 billion in much-needed Shuttered Venue Operating Grants.

Many independent venues are still struggling to recover and are now pressured by inflation, show postponements, supply-side issues, and labor shortages. Over the last two days, panels and workshops on marketing, sponsorships, safety concerns, and more were designed to offer practical solutions.

A major partnership between NIVA and Bandsintown was announced at the conference to offer indie venues and promoters some relief. The partnership gives NIVA members unprecedented access to reach Bandsintown’s 70 million registered live music fans and sell more tickets.

NITO also held its first-ever in-person membership meeting in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Scenes from the first NIVA independent venue conference

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Conference wrapped Tuesday night in Cleveland. Just shy of 600 attended the inaugural conference.

Cleveland’s impressive young mayor opened the conference.

NIVA Board leaders delivered welcome remarks.

Frank Riley Of High Road Touring shared the perspective of the National Independent Talent Association

Two full days of panels and sessions.

Celebrations & Live Music

