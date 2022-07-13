Eurovision Song Contest To Expand To Latin America

(CelebrityAccess) — The European Broadcasting Union revealed plans to expand the Eurovision Song Contest brand into Latin America.

The Latin American version of the popular televised musical talent competition will be produced by Voxovation’s Christer Björkman, Anders Lenhoff, Ola Melzig, Peter Settman and Greg Lipstone, the producers behind the American Song Contest and Eurovision Song Contest Canada.

In the coming months, the producers will begin a search for a potential host city for the Latin American edition, considering the top-performing Latin American markets in the coming months.

The Latin American expansion follows the successful launch of the Eurovision brand in the U.S., which saw the American Song Contest conclude on May 9th after an eight-week run during which K-pop star AleXa was crowned the Season One winner.

Eurovision Song Contest Canada, co-produced with partner Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), is set to debut in 2023.

“Following on from the launch of the American Song Contest, and with plans underway for Eurovision Song Contest Canada next year, the European Broadcasting Union is thrilled to be now working with Voxovation on bringing the excitement and magic of the Eurovision Song Contest to Latin America. The unique Eurovision format finds new fans across the globe every year and we can’t wait to expand the brand in this hugely diverse part of the world,” said Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl.