YolanDa Brown Named Chair Of BPI

Influential label trade association, the British Phonographic Industry, announced the appointment of musician, composer and broadcaster YolanDa Brown as the organization’s new chair.

Brown will assume the post from film producer and ex-head of Sony Music UK Ged Doherty, who announced in February that he planned to step down after seven years at the head of the organization.

According to the BPI, Brown’s appointment follows an extensive search for candidates with both a strong working knowledge of the music industry as and an understanding of the current challenges the industry faces.

In addition to her new role at BPI, Brown currently chairs the music education organization Youth Music, and sits on the national council of the Arts Council. She is also a trustee of PRS Foundation, an ambassador for both the Prince’s Trust and London Music Fund and an advocate for the children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

Her music-facing roles also include a seat on the advisory board of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Government’s advisory panel on Music Education.

Brown is also recognized for her achievement as a musician is a MOBO Award winning saxophonist, known for her work on the television series YolanDa’s Band Jam and for the music she composes for the long-running children’s television show Sesame Street.

“There is something special about British music – our artists across many genres and generations have been the soundtrack to people’s lives. The last few years have been challenging for our music community – we’ve had to evolve, listen more and show greater empathy, address past issues and collaborate to a much greater extent. There’s still more to do, but there are also so many exciting opportunities that lie ahead,” Brown said of her new role at BPI.

“I am honored to take on this role as Chair of the BPI. A big thank you to my predecessor Ged Doherty for his drive and dedication, which I will continue to build on. I am looking forward to working with the entire BPI Council and members, CEO Geoff Taylor and his team, labels of all shapes and sizes, and of course artists and the wider industry bodies as we all continue to fly the flag for British music,” she added.

“I am delighted that someone of YolanDa’s extraordinary talent and creative energy is joining the BPI as its new Chair, and I also welcome the fresh perspective that she will bring to our work at this pivotal and exciting time for British music. Her breadth of experience drawn from across so many parts of the music community will prove invaluable as we c