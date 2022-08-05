   JOIN LOGIN

TikTok Wants To ‘Leak’ Your Music Before Its Released

Posted on by Hypebot
(Hypebot) — TikTok’s marketing and distribution platform SoundOn has launched “a self-service feature that empowers artists to give TikTok listeners exclusive access to clips in advance of releasing their tracks.”

In other words, you can leak a track via TikTok before its widely distributed on Spotify and elsewhere.

The goal is to get fans excited about the coming release and perhaps do a little test marketing. But it’s also a good look for TikTok, which is establishing itself as a top music destination during what increasingly appears to be the runup to the launch of a full streaming music service.

The new feature is available in all markets where SoundOn is available.

