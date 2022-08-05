Hybe Reports Strong Performance In Q2 2022

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe shook off the bad news that its leading talent, K-pop group BTS was taking a hiatus to and reported strong results for the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

According to investor filings, Hybe recorded revenue in the second quarter of 512,218 billion won, which is roughly $391 million USD at the current exchange rate.

That’s up more than 83% year over year after Hybe reported revenue of 2,786 billion won.

Hybe’s operating profit was up by 215 percent year over year, with the company recording 88,310 billion KRW for the second fiscal quarter.