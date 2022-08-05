Anitta, J Balvin, Panic! At The Disco Among The Initial Performers Announced For The 2022 MTV VMAs

With the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards less than a month away, MTV revealed the first round of performers lined up for the awards gala, including Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco.

Anitta will make her main stage debut at the VMAs this year and will perform her hit dance song “Envolver,” which is up for an award this year in the best Latin category.

J. Balvin will make his first return to the VMAs since 2019 and will premiere his new song “Nivel de Perreo” with fellow Colombian artist Ryan Castro while competing with Annita for the trophy for Best Latin.

Marshmello and Khalid will team up for the first time on the VMA stage to perform their new hit “Numb.”

Panic! at the Disco, who are nominated for Best Alternative this year, will return to the VMAs stage for the first time in four years as the debut a new single, “Middle of a Breakup.”

After taking place at the Barclays Center in New York last year, the 2022 VMAs will return to New Jersey for the first time since 2019 and take place at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, August 28.

The nominees for the 2022 VMAs were unveiled last week, and Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X led the pack with seven nods each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles were close behind with six apiece, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd all individually racked up five. The nominees for two additional social categories — Group of the Year and Song of Summer — will be announced soon.