En Vogue, Maren Morris, Ellie Goulding To Headline The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Concert Series

ORLANDO, Fl (CelebrityAccess) — Hospitality provider Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. announced plans to host a live three-day concert series headlined by En Vogue, Maren Morris and Ellie Goulding which will take place during the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions.

The tournament, which features LPGA Tour winners playing alongside approximately 50 celebrities, athletes and entertainers is billed as one of golf’s most unique events and will take place at Orlando’s Lake Nona on January 17, 19, and 21.

Each concert will feature a headline performance beginning with En Vogue on January 17th, followed by Maren Morris on Jan. 19th, and concluding with Ellie Goulding on January 21st. All three headlining sets will be followed by additional performances, including EDM vocalist Emma Hewitt on Jan. 17. with additional acts announced in the leadup to the event.

In addition, through the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, HGV Serves, will continue to support Annika Sörenstam’s ANNIKA Foundation, which expands opportunities for female golfers at the junior, collegiate and professional levels.

“Empowering women through golf is exactly what the HGV Tournament of Champions is all about,” said Gordon Gurnik, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re delighted to welcome some of the biggest female names in music to kick off this year’s tournament. As one of the most exciting events on the LPGA Tour, we’re thrilled to host private events for this all-star music lineup, and invite fans to see the best golfers in the world compete alongside some of our favorite celebrities.”