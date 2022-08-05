BPI Head Geoff Taylor To Step Down

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Geoff Taylor, the longtime head of British record label trade organization BPI announced that he’s stepping back from his role at the organization to take on a more directly commercial role.

Taylor announced his planned exit after two and a half decades of working for label associations, including the last 15 years as the head of the BPI. During his tenure at BPI, he oversaw the organization during the industry’s transition from digital downloads to streaming media, as well as transformative moments for the industry such as the Brexit and the pandemic.

He also lead BPI’s fight against piracy and helped secure crucial industry and government support for the extension of copyright terms. He also helped to BRIT Awards’ move to the O2 and the development of a long-term strategy to expand digital engagement for the long-runing awar show, and in the process, raised more than £15 million for industry charity The BRIT Trust, among other achievements.

“It has been a great privilege to lead the BPI during such a transformational period for British music. With a new Chair appointed and our 50th anniversary next year, it feels like BPI is opening a new chapter. After much reflection, I have decided that running the BPI for 15 years is enough for any moderately sane individual and that now is the time to use my experience more directly in a commercial environment. I have agreed to stay on until early 2023 to help our new Chair YolanDa Brown find an appropriate successor,” Taylor said.

“I want to thank the brilliant team at the BPI, former Chair Ged Doherty, and our independent and major members for their wisdom, good humor and steadfast support. I wish YolanDa and all the members continuing success,” Taylor added.

“Geoff will forever be part of the BPI family. He will leave a tremendous legacy with many exceptional achievements and a strong team in place. I am grateful that he is staying with us to ensure a smooth transition and wish him all the best on his onward journey. I know we will enjoy our time working to ensure the future success of the BPI,” noted YolanDa Brown, new Chair of BPI.