Sharon Robinson: My Time with Leonard Cohen North American Tour Announced For Fall 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Sharon Robinson, the Grammy-winning songwriter, singer, record producer, and longtime writing partner of Leonard Cohen, announced plans for a North American tour detailing her experiences with the late music legend.

Sharon Robinson: My Time with Leonard Cohen” will see Robinson share stories and experiences from her nearly 40-year friendship and songwriting partnership with Leonard Cohen, including behind-the-scenes narratives and performances of songs they wrote together such as Everybody Knows, In My Secret Life, Waiting For The Miracle, Alexandra Leaving and Boogie Street.

The tour will also feature rare archival material, including photographic images captured during their time together, as well as details about their partnership, writing process, and insight into Cohen’s perspective.

“Much has been written about Leonard Cohen, but I thought I would share with you some stories from my time as his collaborator and friend,” Robinson said.

The show debuted in California and New York to sold out crowds in June and starting this fall, Robinson will embark on a tour that includes City Winery locations in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Nashville, as well as McCabe’s Guitar Shop in Los Angeles.