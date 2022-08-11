Henry Bordeaux Named GM Of Poconos Park Entertainment Complex

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CelebrityAccess) — From the Roots, the real estate and management company beyond the newly built Poconos Park entertainment complex, announced the appointment of Henry Bordeaux to the role of General Manager for the facility.

A veteran of the entertainment industry, Bordeaux started as a guitar tech to tour and production manager for artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Travis Scott, and Olivia Rodrigo.

During the course of his career, he was nominated four times between 2012 and 2017 for Young Gun Tour Manager of the Year, with two wins in 2013 and 2014. He was also named the NextGen Parnelli Tour Manager of the Year in 2019.

The park, located near Bushkill, will host boutique festivals, as well as touring artists and events. The facility includes a 10,000-capacity amphitheater, which can be converted into a 2,600-capacity enclosed performance space during the winter months; and the Lakeside Theater at Poconos Park, a 10,000 square-foot banquet hall, which can accommodate up to four hundred guests for private events.

“I’m excited to join From the Roots,” states Bordeaux. “Partnering with John Oakes on this project was the perfect fit to take my 20-year concert touring experience into the next phase of my life off the road,” he explains. “It’s always been a dream of mine to manage a venue,” he continues. “POCONOS PARK has everything in one location—an amphitheater, festival site, and banquet hall located on a private lake with future camping sites planned. This is a very unique venue and opportunity,” he adds, “I look forward to bringing an iconic destination festival site to life and an educational program to support the live event industry.”

“Henry’s experience as a trusted leader in the music industry is impressive, and we couldn’t be more pleased to see him plant his roots here and call POCONOS PARK his home,” added John M. Oakes, CEO/Founder of From the Roots.