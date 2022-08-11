OVG Acquires Spectrum Catering, Concessions & Event Services

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced it has acquired Houston-based Spectrum Catering, Concessions & Event Services.

The deal continues OVG’s expansion of their Hospitality Division and follows the previous acquisition of Spectra, a major food service and hospitality company focused on major sporting events, music festivals, and artist and tour catering.

Spectrum has provided hospitality services for a wide range of events, including the PGA Tour, NCAA Final Four March Madness festivals, US Davis Cup Tennis, and the United States National Diving Championships. The company has also serviced the music world, including major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Burning Man, and Governor’s Ball, and tours by artists such as The Eagles, and managed rehearsals for artists such as Madonna, Jimmy Buffett, and Aerosmith.

“The fact that Spectrum’s growth has been driven by referrals, word-of-mouth, reputation and top talent speaks to the stellar organization Dave Smalley has built over the last thirty years,” Ken Gaber, President of OVG Hospitality, said. “After meeting Dave five years ago, I became a fast fan of his work. Whether his team is designing precise event layouts or working closely with cities, municipalities, promoters, producers, artists and nonprofits, they know the ins and outs of planning and executing food and hospitality at some of the world’s largest live events. Bringing on the Spectrum team will allow OVG Hospitality to grow our business in non-traditional avenues. Dave and his team understand that food should be fun, familiar and fast, and I couldn’t be happier to bring a friend into the OVG Hospitality family.”

“Hard work and integrity are hallmarks of Spectrum’s successful operations – across the kitchen, dressing room and dining room – and it became clear very quickly in our initial discussions with Oak View Group that our teams would work seamlessly together,” Dave Smalley, Spectrum’s Founder & CEO, said. “We have consistently delivered some of the highest per caps and the highest revenues of any concert concessions company, and we look forward to continuing those achievements with OVG Hospitality.”

“Dave and his team have been positively disrupting the food and hospitality space for three decades now, which is a concept Oak View Group can relate to. Just as Dave looked outside the four walls of restaurant life to create Spectrum, his company continued to transform the food and hospitality industry with cutting-edge ideas and set the standard for live event experiences. We look forward to watching OVG Hospitality continue to grow with this exciting new partnership,” stated Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.