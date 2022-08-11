Knitting Factory Entertainment Named The Exclusive Talent Buyer At Hop Springs Beer Park In Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Hop Springs Beer Park, a craft brew beer garden, announced that Knitting Factory Entertainment has been named as the exclusive talent buyer for the park’s indoor and outdoor performance spaces.

The park, which is located on 83 acres of land outside of Murfreesboro first opened in 2018 and is home to several local craft breweries. Along with beer, the park also features a variety of entertainment options, including a 3,500-capacity outdoor amphitheater and a 400-capacity indoor concert hall that host music and comedy events, as well as a disc golf course, dog park, walking trails, and creek.

In 2019, the facility began hosting music festivals, starting with WMOT Roots Radio’s first 895 Fest and kicked off a summer concert series in 2019, hosting an array of artists for both indoor and outdoor shows that includes Travis Tritt, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Stone Cherry, Living Colour, Soul Asylum, Jamey Johnson, Delbert McClinton, and more.

Additionally, a new round of upgrades are underway at the facility, including enclosing the taproom’s surrounding patio with Eisenglass to maintain indoor capacity during the winter season and upgrading the video package for both the indoor stage and patio.

As well, the park recently upgraded their production capabilities with sound and lighting rigs that includes JBL VRX Line Array, Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixing Console, Onyx Lighting Console, and Chauvet Stage Lighting.

According to a press statement from the park, planning is underway for a return of the venue’s summer concert season, with about half a dozen shows expected, in addition to 125 taproom shows, with an average of 300 attendees per show.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Knitting Factory Entertainment to program our brand-new venue. Their deep roots within the entertainment and hospitality spaces, combined with their passion for creating and executing unique guest experiences aligns with our culture perfectly. We cannot wait to develop this partnership even further as we grow large scale events on our scenic acreage in middle Tennessee,” said Samantha Hanson, the park’s General Manager.