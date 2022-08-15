Chicago Rappers Polo G and H Gerbo Sued by Florida Concert Promoter For $300K

TAMPA (CelebrityAccess) – Chicago rappers and friends G Herbo and Polo G have been named in a $300,000 lawsuit from the concert promoter, NoNaNi Entertainment, LLC in Florida.

According to TMZ, NoNaNi Entertainment CEO Charles Potter accused the two rappers of double booking shows in Tampa and Atlanta in November 2021, therefore canceling the Florida date.

Potter claims he has contracts showing Polo G collected roughly $143,000 in deposits while G Herbo pocketed around $43,000. Potter says NoNaNi paid another $200,000 to handle venue costs (soundstage, promotion, lighting, etc.) and several hosts, including Million Dollaz Worth Of Game’s Gillie Da Kid and Wallo.

NoNaNi issued a statement to its Instagram account when the cancelation that read: “Apologies to all ticket holders, but the Polo G & G Herbo “Hoopz & Hip Hop” event has been canceled due to circumstances out of NoNaNi Ent’s control. We apologize for the inconvenience. Tickets are 100% refundable at Ticketmaster’s and Eventbrite.”

The event (Hoopz & Hip Hop) was supposed to take place on November 27, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The legal documents allege Polo G instead booked and promoted an entirely different event in Tampa around the same time. In contrast, G Herbo booked another show in Atlanta on the same date as the Tampa gig.

NoNaNi also mentioned in the lawsuit that both Chicago natives failed to promote the NoNaNi event on social media, even though they agreed to do so in their contracts. You can read the lawsuit in its entirety below.