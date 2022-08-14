Amy Grant Postpones September and October Tour Dates

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Amy Grant will be postponing her previously scheduled tour dates for September and October as she recovers from injuries sustained in a biking accident last month, her management has announced.

Grant sustained a concussion and was hospitalized after an accident while riding bikes with friends on July 27. All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February, March, and April 2023. Tickets will be honored at the new dates.

She will resume touring in November on her Christmas Tour with Michael W. Smith and annual Ryman Residency with her husband, Vince Gill.

“Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals,” Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, shares. “However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours, and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates.

“Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you.”