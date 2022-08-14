Dead & Company Announce Playing in the Sand – January 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Dead & Company (John Mayer, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Bob Weir) will return to Mexico on January 14-17, 2023, for Playing in the Sand, the band’s highly acclaimed concert vacation experience. The event will take place at Moon Palace Cancún and will feature three unforgettable nights of Dead & Company performing three unique, intimate concerts on a private stretch of white sand beach just feet from the Caribbean.

All-inclusive Dead & Company Playing in the Sand 2023 packages will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 19th. Previous Playing in the Sand guests will be invited to return to the beach via an Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins Thursday, August 18th.

Moon Palace Cancún will provide guests with a wide range of accommodations. This oceanfront sanctuary offers magnificent rooms, gourmet all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour room service, and plenty of activities on both land and sea, including the luxurious AWE-Spa and a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

In addition to daytime pool parties, other activities, and nightly concerts on the beach, guests will be encouraged to explore the Yucatan Peninsula’s natural beauty and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures, including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, sailing on luxury catamarans to Isla Mujeres, and more.

Playing in the Sand’s ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with Moon Palace, designated a low-carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts have resulted in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

This year’s Playing in the Sand, produced by Playa Luna Presents, follows Dead & Company’s 2022 tour, one of the band’s most successful since its formation, with nearly 400,000 tickets sold and grossing $46m.