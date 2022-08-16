TKA Signs Chris Botti For Representation Outside Of The U.S.

(CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the signing of Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti.

Botti, the best-selling American instrumental artist, made a name for himself in the world of jazz, but successfully crossed over into other musical forms with his most recent studio album, Impressions, winning the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album in 2012.

Over the past three decades, Botti has recorded and performed with some of the biggest names in modern music, including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and even Frank Sinatra.

Known for his aggressive touring schedule with as many as 300 dates a year, Botti has also performed with many of the leading symphonies in the world in venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Sydney Opera House and the Real Teatro di San Carlo in Italy.

TKA will represent Botti exclusively worldwide, except for in the U.S., the agency said.