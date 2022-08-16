A&R Exec Samantha Sklar Joins Position Music

The Position Music A&R Staff with President and CEO Tyler Bacon at their offices and recording studios in Burbank, CA.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Position Music announced the hire of Samantha Sklar, who will join the company’s A&R team.

Skyler has developed a reputation as a rising A&R exec in Los Angeles and was listed as a “Favorite Publishing & Record Label Executive” by The artist trade group 100 Percenters in 2021.

More recently, she played a key role in Position Music’s signing of Dru “Falconry” DeCaro following his co-write on “Numb Little Bug” by Em Beihold which is currently #1 at Hot AC and Top 10 at Pop Radio, and has garnered over 150M Spotify Streams and is now certified RIAA Platinum.

Before she joined the Position Music team, Skyler served as an A&R exec a Warner Chappell Music Publishing, where she oversaw a roster that includes Swedish record producer/songwriter/DJ Ali Payami (The Weeknd, Taylor Swift), songwriter Jenna Andrews (BTS, Jessie Murph, Benee), songwriter Joe Kirkland (Maroon 5, Blackbear), producer/songwriter and composer Ristorp (Beyoncé, Little Mix), DJ and producer Kygo and songwriter/artist Lukas Graham among others.

During her tenure at Warner, she landed key signings that included Stephen Kirk (BTS) and Kygo and OneRepublic’s award-winning 2020 hit “Lose Somebody” which has been streamed more than 550 million times.

Sklar joins Mark Chipello (VP, Head of A&R), Delmar Powell (VP of A&R), Jake Versluis (VP of A&R), David Surnow (A&R), and Mike Torres (A&R), and others as the ninth member of the full-time A&R staff at Position Music.

“Sam is a passionate A&R Executive who understands what it means to serve writers on the highest of levels.” says Mark Chipello, VP, Head of A&R. “She is a rising star in the publishing community and is a fierce advocate for creators. Sam was an essential part of us signing Dru “Falconry” DeCaro. She basically started her first week with a number one song. I can’t wait to watch and see all that she’s about to accomplish with us.”

“Tyler and Mark have created a company with a magnetic culture and an unparalleled degree of genuine love and care for artists and writers. The values Position Music upholds align directly with mine as an A&R—my priority is and will always be servicing songwriters and artists at the highest level and championing great songs,” Skyler added. “I’m excited to use my experience, my passion across many genres, and my relationships to help build out and grow Position as a trailblazing force within the music industry. We’re launching a new chapter of growth for this company and I’m humbled, and thrilled, to be at the forefront of it. We’ve hit the ground running signing Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, which has made for a fantastic start together.”