ASM Global, KFC Yum! Center And Pepsi Partner To Help Flood Victims In Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global, KFC Yum! Center in Louisville and Pepsi teamed up to host a “Fill the Truck” supply drive, to collect and deliver essential supplies and needed necessities to the residents of Eastern Kentucky as they recover from recent catastrophic floods.

The historic flooding occurred at the end of July after a weather system brought record-breaking heavy rains and sparked flash flooding across the Central Appalachia region, particularly in Eastern Kentucky, where more than one hundred people required rescue and 39 were killed.

To assist in the recovery, ASM Global, the KFC Yum! Center, and Pepsi helped to gather supplies and provided transportation to deliver the items to where they were needed in Eastern Kentucky.

Local businesses and residents were encouraged to collect supplies and drop them off at the arena’s outdoor Pepsi Plaza in Louisville on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. City residents rallied around the cause and set up smaller collection events at local businesses that were delivered to the Knott County Sportsplex and offered directly to residents throughout the areas affected by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

“While we cannot imagine the devastating loss that has impacted Eastern Kentucky residents, we knew we had to find a way to provide support. Our ASM Global staff approached me wanting to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief, and we knew we could make a bigger impact with the support of our partners and the local community,” said ASM Global KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger

“Pepsi is such a willing and supportive partner and eagerly jumped in to help by providing transportation to deliver items directly to residents in Eastern Kentucky. Seeing our community come together to help our neighbors during this incredibly difficult time has been extremely rewarding for our entire ASM Global team, and we could not be more pleased with the response,” Granger added.

Louisville Arena Authority Chair Leslie Geoghegan has partnered with the ASM Global team at the arena to organize and participate in many community events and again worked closely on-site with ASM in this collection drive.

“I was so grateful for the opportunity to spend the day working with our enthusiastic KFC Yum! Center staff and Pepsi representatives to fill the truck with essential items for flood victims. It was incredible to see the Louisville community come together to support this meaningful initiative,” said Geoghegan. “As a part of this community, it is our responsibility to find ways to make a difference and give back. Like the tornadoes in Western Kentucky several months ago, this natural disaster’s impact has been felt throughout our state; and we wanted to assist the many families in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding.”