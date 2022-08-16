Wesley Cullen Named Vice President Of International Venue Development At Oak View Group

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group announced the appointment of veteran facilities executive Wesley Cullen as the company’s new vice president of international venue development.

In her new role, Cullen will be tasked with identifying and developing sports and entertainment venues around the world, including opportunities to build new facilities and purchase existing properties.

Cullen will be based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will report to Brian Kabatznick, OVG’s executive vice president business development, facilities international.

“It is an exciting time to join this talented team to lead the industry in sustainability and inclusion as we positively disrupt this field we are so passionate about,” said Cullen of her new post. “I am honored to work alongside Brian and learn from one of our industry’s masters of international development. OVG is phenomenal at opening doors for others and has built a team of superstars that I feel privileged to join.”

“We are thrilled to have Wesley join our international venue development team. As a highly respected arena executive we welcome her management expertise, passion to support OVG’s environmental initiatives and commitment to working in wonderful global cities,” added Kabatznick.

Cullen brings more than two decades of relevant experience to her new role, and before she joined OVG, Cullen served as general manager of CASA BACARDÍ visitor center in Puerto Rico, where she was responsible for overseeing the visitor experience, brand, and promoting its sustainable production techniques.

Her resume also includes past roles of overseeing the 18,000 seat Coliseo de Puerto Rico and managing live events around the world for World Wrestling Entertainment.

“Wesley is known as a positive disruptor and community leader who is passionate about the power of diversity and making good things happen,” said Francesca Bodie, president of business development, Oak View Group. “I’m pleased to welcome her to our world-class team and excited to see her effectively accelerate our global growth.”