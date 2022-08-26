Crowded House Postpone North American Tour as Drummer Elroy Finn Suffers Injury

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Crowded House have postponed their 2022 North American tour due to a medical injury suffered by their drummer Elroy Finn. The tour was to promote and play their most recent album, Dreamers are Waiting. The album arrived in June and marked the first album for the band in more than a decade. Their last album was 2010’s Intriguer. The tour was slated to take place in September and October, marking the New Zealand band’s first trip to the US in over 11 years.

Elroy Finn is the son of Crowded House co-founder and frontman Neil Finn.

The announcement was made via Twitter on Thursday (August 25) by lead singer Neil Finn, “Our drummer, Elroy Finn, is currently suffering a painful lower back injury and is receiving medical treatment for it. We are advised that there may be some risk in the recovery process for him to play shows at this time. The good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority, and we have been assured that Elroy will fully recover in a matter of weeks, given rest and rehabilitation.

“As I’m sure those who recently saw us play in Europe and the UK will attest, we have developed into a formidable live band over the past year and want to bring our fans in North America the show at full strength, which is what you deserve. We apologize to all those who bought tickets for this tour but we will be announcing a new schedule as soon as we can.”

The announcement goes on to read that all ticket holders should hold on to their tickets and will receive information on the new dates shortly.