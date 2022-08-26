Apple Launches Platoon For Artists App To Manage Content, Streams, & Revenue

(Hypebot) — Apple acquired artist services and music marketing agency Platoon in 2018 and has let it operate more or less independently since.

Prior to being acquired by Apple, one of Platoon’s biggest claims to fame was working with Billie Eilish prior to her being signed by Interscope.

The new iOS app presumably shares some of Platoon’s secret sauce and is broken into three main sections: Promote, Analyze and Earn. “Managing your artist career has never been easier,” reads the pitch. “Platoon for Artists is your home to manage content, streams, revenue, and more.”

Apple Music has sometimes trailed Spotify with the services they offer artists, but Platoon For Artists” is not – at least not yet – a real fix for that deficiency,

According to 9 to 5 Mac, the app requires artists to be working with Platoon already to use it.

It is currently unlisted on the App Store, but it is available to download with this direct link.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown, which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.