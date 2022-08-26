OVG360 Secures A Naming Rights Deal For The Siouxland Expo Center

SIOUX CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The Siouxland Expo Center will officially have a new moniker following the signing of a multi-year naming rights partnership with Sioux City-based meat processor Seaboard Triumph Foods.

Effective immediately, the facility will be renamed as the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, according to OVG360 with the deal brokered by their Global Partnerships team.

The naming rights deal encompasses a new logo for the expo center as well as branding integration and other internal signage throughout the facility.

The transition to the new name is expected to be completed on August 26th.

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods,” said Dirk Lohry President of the Expo Center Board. “With Siouxland’s strong history in the stockyards, working with a community partner that shares our values and history is important to us.”

The expo center, which opened in 2020, has hosted more than 1,500 events, including sports competitions, conventions and more.

“This is only the beginning for the expansion of our roots in the Siouxland community,” said Frank Koekkoek Jr., Vice President and General Manager of Seaboard Triumph Foods. “Our hopes are to continue to support the community that our team members reside and work in, and this partnership does exactly that.”

“We are excited to be forming a long-term Naming Rights partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods,” said Oak View Group’s Meghan Carannante, OVG360 Global Partnerships Director. “Seaboard Triumph is dedicated and committed to the Siouxland community, and we are eager to be working alongside a well-respected community partner.”