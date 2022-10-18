Oak View Group and American Express Announce Partnerships With UBS and Climate Pledge Arena

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries, announced today (October 18) American Express as the official payment partner of OVG’s Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the world’s first carbon zero certified arena and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY. Card Members at the two newly opened OVG-owned and operated venues will receive exclusive benefits, including early access to presales and dedicated tickets to some of the most significant events in music and sports held at the arenas.

Led by sports and entertainment legends – Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff, OVG is currently the global leader in sports and entertainment venue development, with more than $4.5 billion in revenue being used to create the next generation of venues. As American Express continues to provide world-class experiences for its Card Members, the deal marks the latest in its world-class stable of venue partnerships.

“We set out to build the best music and sports venues in the world, and to build the best, you need first-class partners who share a common vision,” said Leiweke, chairman and CEO of Oak View Group. “I have worked with American Express for most of my professional career. They are not only unequivocally the most innovative company in the financial services space but also a company that understands and appreciates a shared vision. From day one, we wanted American Express Card Members to feel special every time they stepped into Climate Pledge Arena and UBS Arena. We think this partnership delivers on that promise perfectly.”

“We’re excited to partner with OVG in Seattle and New York to create epic experiences for our Card Members. This partnership builds on our strategy of partnering with the best arenas and venues around the world to reach the next generation of music and sports fans,” said Shiz Suzuki, vice president of global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing American Express.

American Express Card Members will have access to special perks at Climate Pledge Arena and UBS Arena, including world-class hospitality spaces like the 1,338-seat American Express Hall at Climate Pledge Arena and the American Express Lounge in UBS Arena, a discount of 10% at eligible concessions, such as bars and clubs, dedicated entrances that offer shorter wait times, access to early ticket on-sales, enhanced parking options, VIP experiences with team players, limited edition team merchandise and more.