Florence Welch Postpones Her Dance Fever Tour After Breaking Her Foot

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Florence Welch, frontwoman of English indie rock band Florence + The Machine, announced the postponement of her current UK tour after she suffered a broken foot.

Welch broke the news to fans via social media, writing: I’m so sorry to say that after an x ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

Welch was scheduled to perform at AO Arena in Manchester on Tuesday night with additional shows scheduled for the UK through the end of November.

She’s then lined up for a series of performances in Australia and Europe in December, closing the year out on New Year’s Eve at the Cala Milas festival in Estonia.

According to the statement, Welch’s team is working on rescheduling affected shows for 2023 and urged fans to hold on to their passes.

“I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favorite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, I’m sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet.” Welch added.