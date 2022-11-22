The Dodgers Donate $1 Million To The Elton John Aids Foundation As The Rock Icon Closes Out His Final North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As Sir Elton John closed out the final date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers organization made a donation of $1 million dollars to the Elton John AIDS Foundation to mark the occasion.

Dodgers Chairman and principal owner Mark Walter and famed tennis icon and gender equality activist Billie Jean King joined Sir John on stage to present the obligatory oversized check.

“Beyond the obvious impact and joy of his music, Elton has been a social leader in fostering LGBTQ acceptance and equality and has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those living with HIV and AIDS through the Elton John AIDS Foundation. We at the Dodgers share Elton’s commitment to community, equality and service and are pleased to be able to support the work of the foundation. Billie Jean and I thank Elton for all he has achieved and congratulate him on his iconic career,” Walter said during the presentation.

“I want to thank the Los Angeles Dodgers for their incredible generosity in making this amazing donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation. I am thrilled to play my three final shows of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the U.S. at Dodger Stadium, an iconic venue which has meant so much to me and my career,” added Elton.

The show, which was the final of three sold-out performances at Dodger Stadium, brought the multi-year and oft-delayed U.S. leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to a conclusion. The tour, which kicked off in 2018, is expected to be Elton’s last as he announced plans to retire from touring. After concluding his North American shows, he’s slated to head to Australia and New Zealand in early 2023, followed by a return to the UK and Europe, with shows scheduled to start in Liverpool on March 23rd.

Established in the UK in 1992, the Elton John Aids Foundation supports HIV prevention and education as well as providing direct care and support for people living with HIV. To date, the organization has raised more than $525 million worldwide in support of their mission.