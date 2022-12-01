Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 ‘One Night At a Time’ World Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Morgan Wallen just wrapped his 55-city Dangerous Tour on October 8, yet he’s not done yet. The ACM Milestone Award winner announced today (December 1) his worldwide “One Night at a Time’ tour.

The 2023 trek, produced by Live Nation (LN) -US and Frontier Touring – Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) kicks off March 15 in ANZ and runs through March 24. He returns stateside on April 15 before wrapping up October 7. Announced supporting acts are HARDY, ERNEST, Parker McCollum, and Bailey Zimmerman. It encompasses 39 dates total in 17 stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas. Ticket on sale date is Friday (December 9) and Morgan Wallen Fan Club members can begin purchasing their tickets on Wednesday (December 7).

Wallen named his tour after one-of-three new songs dropping tonight at midnight on his One Thing At A Time – Sampler: “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.” Together, these three songs serve as the first taste of what’s to come from his recent studio time. “Thought You Should Know,” cowritten with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon, currently sits in the Top 20.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen shares. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

He adds, “Also, I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration. I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details. To hold you over, I’m dropping three new songs today as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it one night at a time in 2023.”

Wallen’s 2022 Dangerous Tour broke records in 30 venues across the country during its 8-month-long run. Highlights include his historic Globe Life Field show, which became the fastest sellout in the venue’s history and surpassed attendance records previously held by artists such as Elton John and Lady Gaga.

$3 of every ticket sold for the US dates benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music.

Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour Dates:

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*# – ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$

Sat, Aug 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park*$

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena #

Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks ^

Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena #

Friday, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena #

Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY

$ Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates