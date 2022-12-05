ATC Management Names Three New Manager Partners

TRIBECA, NYC (CelebrityAccess) – ATC Management has named three new manager partners – Brandon Sanchez, Jordan Alper, and Ben Rafson. The three artist managers will be based at the company’s new NY office, adding an office on the East Coast alongside ATC’s London and Los Angeles locations.

Sanchez and Alper bring to the ATC roster Brooklyn-based singer, DJ, and producer – Yaeji, and Rafson brings artists Avalon Emerson and Jacques Greene. All three new hires will take on new management clients via ATC.

Sanchez joins ATC after an 8-year stint at label RVNG International, where he worked as a project manager and was part of Holly Herndon’s team. He co-runs indie labels SLINK and Human Pitch, DJs at local clubs, and has a monthly radio residency on The Lot radio.

Alper joins ATC with a festival/event and artist management background. He was previously a producer and talent buyer for Red Bull Music Academy, Trevanna Ent., and the Doek Festival. He is a founder and resident DJ of the underground party Gardens, a series honoring the queer roots of house music.

Rafson has 15 years of experience in management with a focus on electronic musicians. He recently founded and acts as Executive Director of The Rising Arts Foundation, a new grant system for American musicians.

CEO of ATC Group, North America, Jonny Dawson, said: “We are thrilled to launch our east coast presence with such a stellar team. Ben is a huge talent with a formidable roster. Brandon and Jordan are true rising stars who have done a phenomenal job representing Yaeji’s meteoric rise, and Fab is a universally respected and loved industry vet. We are really excited about the future of ATC – we believe there is no better home for culturally defining art.”