U2 Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at the Kennedy Center Honors Along With Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, and More

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – U2 was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in DC Sunday night (December 4).

The band was honored for their artistic achievements alongside Amy Grant, George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and composer Tania Leon. President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden will award the guest list.

“We consider America to be a home away from home and we are very grateful to the #KennedyCenterHonors for welcoming us into this great clan,” U2 said in a statement.

The Chairman of the Kennedy Center, David M Rubenstein, added that U2 had won over America and the world with their “iconic anthems, potent lyrics, and powerful messages of social justice and global citizenship”.

Bono had recently hinted that the band may play in Las Vegas in 2023.