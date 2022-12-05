A New Musical, ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ About “Woke” Princesses Will Hit Broadway – Featuring Songs by Britney Spears

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – A new musical about “woke” princesses will hit the “Great White Way” this summer. Once Upon a One More Time will feature music by Britney Spears, including “Oops! … I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger,” and “Toxic.”

Broadway has recently been lit up with musicals featuring popular songs from artists like Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner, and Alanis Morissette, among others.

The new musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairytale princesses (Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Snow White) who are transformed after their fairy godmother suggests reading The Feminine Mystique, a well-known feminist story. It sets off a princess epiphany with them realizing there’s more to life than seven small men, singing birds, talking mice, and Prince Charming.

The show will begin previews at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre ahead of the June 22 opening night, announced producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold. The show was initially developed and produced by Shakespeare Theatre Company out of Washington, DC, where the show received mixed reactions. It will be directed and choreographed by hip-hop choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid.

David Leveaux serves as a creative consultant, with scenic design from Anna Fleischle, costume and hair design by Loren Elstein, lighting design from Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Beetlejuice), sound design by Andrew Keister, and projection design by Sven Ortel. The cast will be announced early in 2023.

The show comes as Spears (who isn’t involved in the musical) was released from her 13-year conservatorship.