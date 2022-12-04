Warner Chappell Music and Group Projects Launch Group Projects Publishing – Signing Sam Martinez

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The founders of Group Projects (Anthony Manker and Cooper Anstett) has partnered with Warner Chappell Music (WCM) to launch a new publishing joint venture, Group Projects Publishing. Songwriter and producer Sam Martinez is the first signee.

The Virginia native grew up writing, recording, and performing in bands across the DMV (DC, MD, & VA) area. Following high school, Martinez moved to Nashville to pursue a music degree at Belmont University and has worked closely with Halle Kearns, Lindsay James, and more.

“Sam and I have been close friends for over a decade, and I witnessed his demos and work ethic firsthand through the wall we shared while roommates during our Belmont days,” Manker shares. “When Cooper, Ben Vaughn, Spencer, and I discussed the idea of a publishing venture, it was a no-brainer for us all that Sam should be our first signing. Ben Vaughn is one of my closest mentors, and this is truly a full-circle moment. I’m grateful to everyone involved and excited to get to work.”

“We are grateful for our history and existing relationship with Group Projects across several artists and are thrilled to be expanding that relationship into a publishing venture with Cooper and Anthony,” adds Spencer Nohe, Senior Director, A&R at Warner Chappell Music. “Sam Martinez is the perfect fit as the flagship signing as he is an incredibly talented writer/producer whose talents reach beyond genre lines with the work ethic to match. He and Anthony have been in lock-step for years, and we’re looking forward to helping elevate and amplify what they’ve already accomplished.”

Group Projects’ client roster includes Jake Scott, Josie Dunne, Josh Kerr, Paco Versailles, as well as label artist Sam MacPherson in partnership with Elektra Records.