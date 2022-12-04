Carrie Underwood, The B-52’s, and Garth Brooks Announce Las Vegas Residency Extensions

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The B-52s have extended their time on the road for their farewell tour with a 2023 Las Vegas residency. The iconic band will kick off their shows at the Venetian Theatre on May 5. The residency will continue through September 2023.

The band announced their residency via their social media accounts, “Friends and fan of Planet Earth: Announcing our LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY at the beautiful Venetian Theatre. While it is true our touring days are ending soon in Georgia; we invite you to join us in the entertainment capital of the universe … Vegas!! Let’s do this!”

The B-52s hit the scene in 1979 with the release of the self-titled debut album and are best known for their hits “Rock Lobster” and “Love Shack.” The last record released was Funplex in 2008.

Band member Cindy Wilson said when they announced the farewell tour, “It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us, and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

B52 Las Vegas Dates: May 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, Aug. 25, 26, 30, and Sept. 2 & 3

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Garth Brooks has announced he is extending his Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through 2024 due to overwhelming fan demand. The new dates will be released in May 2023, around the opening of his residency’s original 27 shows.

“My whole life, I have heard the saying, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’ Well, thanks to God and the people, ours was. Truly grateful and unapologetically excited,” Brooks shares.

Fans who signed up for the “Verified Fan” Presale but could not purchase tickets for the 2023 dates will be given priority access to buy tickets for the 2024 dates. Fans can also pre-order the Garth Brooks Live Live Boxed Set, which includes a commemorative book and five discs with over 50 of Brooks’ live performances.

Garth Brook’s 2023 Residency Dates

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June 2023: 1, 3, 4

July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Carrie Underwood’s Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre is scheduled to return for 18 more shows beginning June 2023.

Underwood is the first artist to perform on the Resorts World Theatre stage, opening up the 5,000-capacity theatre with a sold-out show on December 1, 2021. Reflection sold out its 18-show run in 2022. She took a break from her residency to embark on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, hitting 43 cities and wrapping up in March 2023.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” says Underwood. “’ Reflection’ is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with ‘The Denim & Rhinestones Tour’ and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the public beginning Friday (December 9). As part of her ongoing partnership, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

“Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” 2023 Dates:

June: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July: 1

Sept.: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov.: 29

Dec.: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9