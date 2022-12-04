Glastonbury Festival 2023 Will Be Elton John’s Final UK Show

GLASTONBURY (CelebrityAccess) – Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is scheduled to wrap up in Europe in July 2023 – with John’s final UK show ending as Sunday’s headliner of Glastonbury 2023 on June 25. (John’s Paris concert, which was previously scheduled for the day of the Glastonbury Festival, was moved to June 21.) The Glastonbury show will be John’s Glastonbury debut and only his second-ever UK festival date. The festival date occurs 300 final dates before “The Rocketman” hangs up his piano after 52 years of touring.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage,” said John of Glastonbury. “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career. I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

John closed out the US leg of his Farewell tour on November 20, 2022, at Dodger Stadium, wearing a sequined Dodgers baseball uniform in the spirit of the first outfit he wore during his first show at the stadium back in 1975.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night next year,” said Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis in a statement. “This will be the final U.K. show of Elton’s last-ever tour, so we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm.”