Suspect Arrested in the Murder of Migos Rapper, Takeoff

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) – On Friday (December 2), Houston police announced the news that a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of Migos rapper, Takeoff at a bowling alley in Houston last month. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 at the time of his murder. Houston police said he was “an innocent bystander” in the shooting incident.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 22, was arrested and charged on Thursday. Another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Clark is being held in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

“We lost a good man,” Houston City police chief Troy Finner said while announcing the news of the arrests.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of November 1 as a private party of more than 20 people were leaving the bowling alley. Police have also reported another man and woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and that at least two people opened fire into the crowd.

On Friday, Houston police sergeant, Michael Burrow, told reporters: “There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting. I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”

Burrow also called for more witnesses to come forward, saying: “We’ve boiled it down to over 30 people that were standing outside. Literally every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police. We found a few of them that night, we’ve found others since then, but it’s important that those people come forward.”

Migos hit the music scene in 2013 with their first massive hit, “Versace.” They had four Top 10 hits, put out three albums, Culture, Culture II, and Culture III, the first two hitting the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

If convicted, Clark could receive (under Texas law), a minimum of 5 years up to life imprisonment.