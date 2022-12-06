WMX Partners With Roku For Ad-Supported Music Video Channels

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s WMX artist services and content division, announced a new partnership with Roku to launch WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop on the Roku Channel, Roku’s ad-supported streaming service.

The deal will make all three channels available to stream for free through Roku’s live TV Guide.

According to WMX, the three linear channels will be programmed around consumer behavior and feature a mix of music videos, and concerts from Warner’s roster of artists, as well as original programming from WMG’s media brands including UPROXX, HipHopDX, Songkick, Cover Nation, The Pit, and Lasso Nation.

The channels will also premiere exclusive series such as Iconic Records: Life After Death, which focuses on albums whose fame outlives their creators, and the UPROXX series People’s Party with Talib Kweli and Fresh Pair, starring Just Blaze and Katty Customs.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with The Roku Channel to bring our robust music video catalog and original programming to every screen. The FAST channel space is expanding rapidly, and this move enables us to further reach music fans everywhere they are. The Roku Channel has been an incredible partner, and as the market leader in FAST, their ecosystem provides the perfect environment to launch our channels,” said Ben Blank, President, Media & Content Business, WMX.

“The Roku Channel is an industry leader in FAST, and we’re thrilled to partner exclusively with WMX on their entrance into the space. Music is a top content category for our users, and we look forward to helping WMX harness The Roku Channel’s scale to bring audiences their favorite music video programming, exclusive WMX original content from in-demand artists and more,” added Roku’s Ashley Hovey.

The Roku Channel, which launched in 2017, is a free, ad-supported streaming service that reaches an estimated 80 million people nationwide. The all-new channels, WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop, are now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel through the service’s Live TV Guide.