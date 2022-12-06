RHCP, Calvin Harris, Paramore, SZA Among The Headliners For Hangout 2023

GULF SHORES, ALA. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Hangout Music Festival revealed the lineup ahead of the festival’s 2023 return with a bill that includes headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, and more.
Set for Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 19-21, Hangout 2023 will also see performances from pop-punk icons Paramore, Grammy-Award winning rapper and singer Lil Nas X, Backseat Lovers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Alabama hometown favorites The Vagabonds, among numerous others.
For 2023, the festival is upping its VIP game with special super VIP passes that include stage side swimming pool, hot tubs, golf cart concierge between designated stages, gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar.
As well, Hangout is offering package deals for 2023 that include festival tickets as well as lodging at local hotels and condos, or at the Hangout House, a luxury condo with hotel amenities and direct festival access at prices ranging up to $13,759 for a 4-guest, four-night super VIP stay.
Check out the full lineup below
Red Hot Chili Peppers
SZA
Calvin Harris
Paramore
Lil Nas X
Flume
Skrillex
The Kid LAROI
AJR
Alison Wonderland
The Backseat Lovers
FERG
Gryffin
John Summit
Kevin Gates
Noah Kahan
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
REZZ
Russ
Sabrina Carpenter
Ashe
Big Wild
COIN
GloRilla
Said The Sky
Thundercat
Tove Lo
Yung Gravy
Dr. Fresch
Jessie Murph
Kidd G
The Maine
Mariah The Scientist
Mayday Parade
Mike.
Priscilla Block
Stephen Sanchez
Two Feet
The 502s
A Hundred Drums
Aluna
Beach Weather
Charlotte Sands
Elohim
Flipturn
Gashi
HoneyLuv
Jordana
Moore Kismet
Night Tales
Nostalgix
Ranger Trucco
Sam Fischer
sfam
The Vegabonds
Wenzday