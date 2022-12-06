RHCP, Calvin Harris, Paramore, SZA Among The Headliners For Hangout 2023

GULF SHORES, ALA. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Hangout Music Festival revealed the lineup ahead of the festival’s 2023 return with a bill that includes headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, and more.

Set for Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 19-21, Hangout 2023 will also see performances from pop-punk icons Paramore, Grammy-Award winning rapper and singer Lil Nas X, Backseat Lovers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Alabama hometown favorites The Vagabonds, among numerous others.

For 2023, the festival is upping its VIP game with special super VIP passes that include stage side swimming pool, hot tubs, golf cart concierge between designated stages, gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar.

As well, Hangout is offering package deals for 2023 that include festival tickets as well as lodging at local hotels and condos, or at the Hangout House, a luxury condo with hotel amenities and direct festival access at prices ranging up to $13,759 for a 4-guest, four-night super VIP stay.

Check out the full lineup below

Red Hot Chili Peppers

SZA

Calvin Harris

Paramore

Lil Nas X

Flume

Skrillex

The Kid LAROI

AJR

Alison Wonderland

The Backseat Lovers

FERG

Gryffin

John Summit

Kevin Gates

Noah Kahan

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

REZZ

Russ

Sabrina Carpenter

Ashe

Big Wild

COIN

GloRilla

Said The Sky

Thundercat

Tove Lo

Yung Gravy

Dr. Fresch

Jessie Murph

Kidd G

The Maine

Mariah The Scientist

Mayday Parade

Mike.

Priscilla Block

Stephen Sanchez

Two Feet

The 502s

A Hundred Drums

Aluna

Beach Weather

Charlotte Sands

Elohim

Flipturn

Gashi

HoneyLuv

Jordana

Moore Kismet

Night Tales

Nostalgix

Ranger Trucco

Sam Fischer

sfam

The Vegabonds

Wenzday