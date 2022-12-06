Drive-By-Truckers Detail North American Tour

ATHENS, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Georgia-based rock band Drive-By-Truckers are gearing up for a North American tour in the Spring of 2023.

The tour kicks off on March 9th at the Vogue in Indianapolis, with dates scheduled through May when the tour wraps with a pair of shows at the Orange Peel in Ashville, North Carolina, on May 9th.

Highlights of the itinerary include a performance at the Paramount Theatre in Austin and a two-night stand at Saxapahaw, NC’s Haw River Ballroom on April 24 and 25.

Drive-By-Truckers are also slated to perform at the iconic 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. on April 29 and 30 and the Bowery Ballroom in NYC on May 4 & 5.

The band is touring in support of their 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, which features singles “The Driver,” “Every Single Storied Flameout,” and the album’s namesake track, “Welcome 2 Club XIII.”

In August, Drive-By-Truckers will host the band’s annual four-day “HeAthen’s Homecoming” event at 40 Watt in Athens, Georgia, with guests Model Citizen, Hayride, Camp Amped & Mercyland, and Wednesday.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

SPRING TOUR 2023

MARCH

9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue #

10 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall #

11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater #

12 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre #

14 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre #

15 – Urbana, IL – The Canopy Club #

17 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live #

21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly #

23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater #

24 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre #

25 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater #

26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City #

29 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt †

30 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt %

31 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt ^

APRIL

1 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt @

20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Floridian Social Club $

21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room $

22 –Orlando, FL – Ace Café (Outdoors) $

23 – Columbia, SC – The Senate $

25 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

26 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island $

29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

MAY

2 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios $

4 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

5– New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center

9 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $

13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $

AUGUST

11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * – SOLD OUT

# – w/Margo Cilker

† HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Model Citizen

% HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Hayride

^ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland

@ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Wednesday