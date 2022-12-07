Goose Announce 2023 Spring Tour

CONNECTICUT (CelebrityAccess) – Connecticut-based rock group Goose has announced a tour set for Spring 2023. The five-week journey will visit 14 cities across the US and kick off on March 23 at Boston’s Roadrunner. The tour includes stops at The Met, The Ryman Auditorium, The Salt Shed, and more.

A ticket request lottery for all newly announced dates began yesterday (December 6) and runs through today (December 7) until 5 pm EST. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of the presale on Thursday (December 8). General on-sale begins Friday (December 9). A variety of VIP packages will also be available.

The quintet will donate $1 from each ticket purchased to Backline, a non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources.

Goose will precede their Spring Tour 2023 with a sold-out five-night run at Port Chester, NY’s historic Capitol Theater, set for March 8-12, 2023. In addition, Goose will also be among the headline acts at an array of upcoming 2023 festivals and events, including Dead & Company’s annual Playing In The Sand in Riviera Cancun, MX (January 14-17, 2023), Okeechobee, FL Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival (March 2-5, 2023), Rothbury, MI’s Electric Forest (June 22-25, 2023), Garrettsville, OH’s Resonance Music and Arts Festival (June 29- July 1, 2023), and Floyd, VA’s FloydFest (July 26-30).

GOOSE ON TOUR

DECEMBER 2022

16 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

17 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

19 – Boulder, CO – The Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)

30 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

31 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

JANUARY 2023

14-17 – Riviera Cancun, MX – Playing in the Sand † (SOLD OUT)

MARCH 2023

2-5 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival †

8 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

9 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

11 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

12- Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

26 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

31 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

APRIL 2023

1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

2 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Co.

13 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

14 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

16 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

18 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm

19 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm

21 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

22 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

23 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

25 – Eugene, OR – The McDonald Theatre

27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

28 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

29 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

JUNE 2023

22-25 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest

29-7/1 – Garrettsville, OH – Resonance Music and Arts Festival

JULY 2023

26-30 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest