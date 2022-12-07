Railbird Music Festival Returns for 2023 With Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, & More

LEXINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – The two-day music, bourbon, and equine festival – Railbird, is set to return to Lexington, KY, on June 3-4, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile. The festival will feature more than 30 artists performing across three stages, with Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers headlining.

On Saturday, June 3, the lineup features Zach Bryan, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys, and Wayne Graham.

The lineup on Sunday, June 4 includes Tyler Childers. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, Goose, Nickel Creek, Amos Lee, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle, 49 Winchester, Town Mountain, Cole Chaney, flipturn, Calder Allen, and Brit Taylor.

In addition to music, Railbird celebrates the spirit of Kentucky with bourbon experiences in The Rickhouse. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase from an impressive lineup of hand-selected barrels from Kentucky’s finest distilleries chosen in collaboration with co-owners Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson of Lexington’s Justins’ House of Bourbon.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday (December 8) via their official website HERE.