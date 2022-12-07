Shania Twain Announces Second Leg of Queen of Me Tour Due to Overwhelming Demand

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Shania Twain announced Tuesday (December 6) the second leg of her upcoming 2023 Queen of Me tour due to overwhelming fan demand. Twain has added 19 new fall dates to the highly anticipated global run in support of her forthcoming album, Queen of Me, slated for release on February 3.

Produced by Live Nation, leg two kicks off October 12 in San Antonio at the AT&T Center and ends November 14 in native Canada.

Tickets for the newly added dates to Twain’s most extensive tour to date go on sale Friday (December 16). $1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC). SKC was established in 2010 and provides services promoting positive changes in children’s lives during crises and economic hardship, including one-on-one consultations, academic support, snacks and meal program, and group activities.

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR LEG TWO

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

11/09 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena