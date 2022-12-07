Shania Twain Announces Second Leg of Queen of Me Tour Due to Overwhelming Demand

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Shania Twain announced Tuesday (December 6) the second leg of her upcoming 2023 Queen of Me tour due to overwhelming fan demand. Twain has added 19 new fall dates to the highly anticipated global run in support of her forthcoming album, Queen of Me, slated for release on February 3.
Produced by Live Nation, leg two kicks off October 12 in San Antonio at the AT&T Center and ends November 14 in native Canada.
Tickets for the newly added dates to Twain’s most extensive tour to date go on sale Friday (December 16). $1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC). SKC was established in 2010 and provides services promoting positive changes in children’s lives during crises and economic hardship, including one-on-one consultations, academic support, snacks and meal program, and group activities.
SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR LEG TWO
10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena
10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
11/09 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena