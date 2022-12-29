Morrissey Parts Ways With Management and Record Label As Miley Cyrus Departs Their Collaboration

(CelebrityAccess) – Former Smiths member Morrissey announced via his official website that he’d parted ways with his management company, record label, and song collaborator, Miley Cyrus.

In a post titled Roll on 2023, the statement reads, “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” In a separate post the following day titled Miley is a Punk Rocker, he says, “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song “I am Veronica” for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago.” He continued, “This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the “hidden” album Bonfire of Teenagers.”

Morrissey posted earlier this year that the album would be released in February 2023. Since that time, however, that post has been deleted, followed by a new one, “Bonfire of Teenagers, is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

In addition to the now-up-in-the-air Cyrus collaboration, the album also features guest appearances by Iggy Pop and the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea and Chad Smith.

This is the third time the musician has left a record label. He walked away from BMG due to the label’s “new plans for diversity” in 2020. He departed Capitol Records’ imprint Harvest Records just one month after the label released his tenth studio album, World Peace Is None Of Your Business, in 2014.

In November, the singer left the stage 30 minutes into a show in LA with no warning – leaving his band to stand there awkwardly for a few moments before they announced the show had been canceled. “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies” said the band.

Morrissey had also previously announced a North American tour for 2023. Still, with his departure from management and his label, the release of the “hidden” album and upcoming tour now sit on very shaky ground.