CAA Nashville’s John Huie To Be Presented With The CMA’s Touring Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — CMA announced that Creative Artist Agency John Huie with its 2022 CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award.
Huie joined CAA in 1992 and joined Ron Baird and Rod Essig in launching the agency’s first satellite office in Nashville. Since then, he has helped to grow the regional office into an industry powerhouse, representing a client roster that includes Zac Brown Band, Amy Grant, Faith Hill, Lady A, Sugarland, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael W. Smith, and Dwight Yoakam, among many others.
He began his career at the Paragon Agency in Macon in 1978, booking tours for artists such as The Charlie Daniels Band and The Allman Brothers. The following year, he relocated to Nwe York City where he partnered with Ian Copeland to launch Frontier Booking International, where he played a key role in the early careers of artists such as The Police and Joan Jett.
In 1984, he launched his own agency, H-1 and became a force in the Contemporary Christian music supporting crossover talent such as Amy Grant and Michael Smith.
Three years later, International Creative Management acquired H-1 and Huie relocated to Los Angeles, where he lead ICM’s creative music division for the next five years until joining rival agency CAA.
Huie’s accolades include a Grammy for Best Southern, Country, Or Bluegrass Gospel Album for the soundtrack of the Robert Duvall drama The Apostle, which he served as a producer for, and he is a member of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
Huie served on the Country Music Association Board of Directors as well as the CMA Foundation Board, which focuses on equitable access to music education. He is President of the Southern Chapter of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research and serves on the boards of The Onsite Foundation and The Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation. Additionally, he is an Advisory Board member of Lipscomb University’s College of Entertainment & The Arts and Porter’s Call, a counseling service for artists.
The CMA also revealed the full list of Touring Awards nominees for 2022
BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Renee Allen – Arnie Barn, Inc.
David Boyer – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.
Jamie Cheek – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.
Duane Clark – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.
Stephanie Mundy Self – Farris, Self & Moore, LLC
COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR
Ronnie Brown – Zac Brown Band
Rhett Evens – Thomas Rhett
Caleb Garrett – Luke Bryan
Jon Long – Dierks Bentley
John Stalder – Kenny Chesney
FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Aaron Lain – Morgan Wallen
Todd Lewis – Luke Combs
Robert Scovill – Kenny Chesney
Frank Sgambellone – Luke Bryan
Trey Smith – Thomas Rhett
LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Zac Coren – Morgan Wallen
Philip Ealy – Kenny Chesney
Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs
Chris Reade – Dierks Bentley
Alec Takahashi – Thomas Rhett
MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Clint Higham – Morris Higham Management
Mary Hilliard Harrington – Red Light Management
Chris Kappy – Make Wake Artists
Marion Kraft – ShopKeeper Management
John Peets – Q Prime South
TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR
David Farmer – Kenny Chesney
Luke Holton – Brothers Osborne
Curt Jenkins – Miranda Lambert
Ethan Strunk – Luke Combs
Jon Townley – Thomas Rhett
MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Nicholson – Thomas Rhett
Phillip Robinson – Kenny Chesney
Scott Tatter – Dierks Bentley
Phil Wilkey – Keith Urban
Michael Zuehsow – Luke Combs
PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Chris Alderman – Blake Shelton
Erik Leighty – Miranda Lambert
Jerry Slone – Luke Combs
Kevin Twist – Thomas Rhett
Ed Wannebo – Kenny Chesney
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR
Janet Buck – Essential Broadcast Media
Ebie McFarland – Essential Broadcast Media
Tyne Parrish – The GreenRoom
Jensen Sussman – Sweet Talk Publicity
Jennifer Vessio – 1220 Entertainment Publicity
TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR
Mike Betterton – Wasserman Music
Joey Lee – WME
Austin Neal – The Neal Agency
Nate Towne – WME
Jay Williams – WME
TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Jered Johnson – Pepper Entertainment
Louis Messina – Messina Touring Group
Brian O’Connell – Live Nation Nashville
Aaron Spalding – Live Nation Nashville
Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
*Due to a tie in this category, there are six nominees.
Zach Belcher – Dierks Bentley
David Bergman – Luke Combs
Tanner Gallagher – HARDY
Grayson Gregory – Thomas Rhett
Jeff Johnson – Carrie Underwood
Jill Trunnell – Kenny Chesney
TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
John Breslin – Garth Brooks
Jay Cooper – Kenny Chesney
Ron Etters – Chris Stapleton
Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs
Phil Nudelman – Keith Urban
TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Deeghan – Kane Brown
Dan Hochhalter – Dierks Bentley
Harmoni Kelley – Kenny Chesney
Jimmy Mattingly – Garth Brooks / Trisha Yearwood
Josh Reedy – Thomas Rhett
VENUE OF THE YEAR
Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN