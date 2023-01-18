CAA Nashville’s John Huie To Be Presented With The CMA’s Touring Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — CMA announced that Creative Artist Agency John Huie with its 2022 CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award.

Huie joined CAA in 1992 and joined Ron Baird and Rod Essig in launching the agency’s first satellite office in Nashville. Since then, he has helped to grow the regional office into an industry powerhouse, representing a client roster that includes Zac Brown Band, Amy Grant, Faith Hill, Lady A, Sugarland, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael W. Smith, and Dwight Yoakam, among many others.

He began his career at the Paragon Agency in Macon in 1978, booking tours for artists such as The Charlie Daniels Band and The Allman Brothers. The following year, he relocated to Nwe York City where he partnered with Ian Copeland to launch Frontier Booking International, where he played a key role in the early careers of artists such as The Police and Joan Jett.

In 1984, he launched his own agency, H-1 and became a force in the Contemporary Christian music supporting crossover talent such as Amy Grant and Michael Smith.

Three years later, International Creative Management acquired H-1 and Huie relocated to Los Angeles, where he lead ICM’s creative music division for the next five years until joining rival agency CAA.

Huie’s accolades include a Grammy for Best Southern, Country, Or Bluegrass Gospel Album for the soundtrack of the Robert Duvall drama The Apostle, which he served as a producer for, and he is a member of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Huie served on the Country Music Association Board of Directors as well as the CMA Foundation Board, which focuses on equitable access to music education. He is President of the Southern Chapter of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research and serves on the boards of The Onsite Foundation and The Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation. Additionally, he is an Advisory Board member of Lipscomb University’s College of Entertainment & The Arts and Porter’s Call, a counseling service for artists.

The CMA also revealed the full list of Touring Awards nominees for 2022

BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Renee Allen – Arnie Barn, Inc.

David Boyer – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Jamie Cheek – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Duane Clark – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Stephanie Mundy Self – Farris, Self & Moore, LLC

COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Ronnie Brown – Zac Brown Band

Rhett Evens – Thomas Rhett

Caleb Garrett – Luke Bryan

Jon Long – Dierks Bentley

John Stalder – Kenny Chesney

FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Lain – Morgan Wallen

Todd Lewis – Luke Combs

Robert Scovill – Kenny Chesney

Frank Sgambellone – Luke Bryan

Trey Smith – Thomas Rhett

LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Zac Coren – Morgan Wallen

Philip Ealy – Kenny Chesney

Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs

Chris Reade – Dierks Bentley

Alec Takahashi – Thomas Rhett

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Clint Higham – Morris Higham Management

Mary Hilliard Harrington – Red Light Management

Chris Kappy – Make Wake Artists

Marion Kraft – ShopKeeper Management

John Peets – Q Prime South

TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR

David Farmer – Kenny Chesney

Luke Holton – Brothers Osborne

Curt Jenkins – Miranda Lambert

Ethan Strunk – Luke Combs

Jon Townley – Thomas Rhett

MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jimmy Nicholson – Thomas Rhett

Phillip Robinson – Kenny Chesney

Scott Tatter – Dierks Bentley

Phil Wilkey – Keith Urban

Michael Zuehsow – Luke Combs

PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Chris Alderman – Blake Shelton

Erik Leighty – Miranda Lambert

Jerry Slone – Luke Combs

Kevin Twist – Thomas Rhett

Ed Wannebo – Kenny Chesney

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR

Janet Buck – Essential Broadcast Media

Ebie McFarland – Essential Broadcast Media

Tyne Parrish – The GreenRoom

Jensen Sussman – Sweet Talk Publicity

Jennifer Vessio – 1220 Entertainment Publicity

TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR

Mike Betterton – Wasserman Music

Joey Lee – WME

Austin Neal – The Neal Agency

Nate Towne – WME

Jay Williams – WME

TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Jered Johnson – Pepper Entertainment

Louis Messina – Messina Touring Group

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation Nashville

Aaron Spalding – Live Nation Nashville

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

*Due to a tie in this category, there are six nominees.

Zach Belcher – Dierks Bentley

David Bergman – Luke Combs

Tanner Gallagher – HARDY

Grayson Gregory – Thomas Rhett

Jeff Johnson – Carrie Underwood

Jill Trunnell – Kenny Chesney

TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

John Breslin – Garth Brooks

Jay Cooper – Kenny Chesney

Ron Etters – Chris Stapleton

Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs

Phil Nudelman – Keith Urban

TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Deeghan – Kane Brown

Dan Hochhalter – Dierks Bentley

Harmoni Kelley – Kenny Chesney

Jimmy Mattingly – Garth Brooks / Trisha Yearwood

Josh Reedy – Thomas Rhett

VENUE OF THE YEAR

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN