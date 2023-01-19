Former Beaver Productions Vets Everett Ramsey And Hardy McBee Join Outback Presents

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based independent concert promoter Outback Presents announced the addition of two new team members, Everett Ramsey and Hardy McBee.

A veteran of the live entertainment business, Ramsey joins the company as General Manager. He began his career at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans in 1994 and went on to work for the legendary New Orleans concert promoter Don Fox at Beaver Productions.

While at Beaver Productions, Ramsey oversaw national tours by artists such as Michael Bublé, James Taylor, ZZ Top, and Katy Perry to Bryan Adams, and Norah Jones. Some of the other major acts and tours he’s been closely involved with include Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Tool, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Bruno Mars.

“I’m so happy to begin my journey at Outback, especially focusing on relationships in the industry and providing outstanding service and attention to artists and their fans!” says Everett. “Michael, Vaughn, and Brian’s vision for the future perfectly aligned with the growth I foresee in the years to come. Many thanks to my friend, Don Fox, for taking a chance on me 25 years ago… It was a great ride!”

Another Beaver Productions alumni, Hardy McBee joins Outback as Booking and Marketing of Outback Presents Mid-South. McBee spent 15 years as Director of Marketing and Publicity for Beaver Productions, overseeing marketing campaigns across the country for Beaver’s touring artists.

His resume also includes a role as Vice President of Artist Management and Logistics for Blind Ambition Artist Management with veteran entertainment attorney Charles Driebe, and a stint as Assistant Talent Buyer and Marketing Manager for the House of Blues in New Orleans with Sonny Schneidau

“I am excited to join the Outback family and grow the Mid-South Division,” stated McBee. “The reason Outback is such a great fit is that they are still passionate and engaged in all aspects of producing an incredible show! I learned a lot from Don Fox and Barry Leff and can’t wait to bring that knowledge to Outback.”

Both Ramsey and McBee will continue to be based in New Orleans.

“Everett and Hardy have an incredible reputation in our industry and it’s unbelievable to have them join our team. They worked for the legendary Don Fox for years and we are proud to have them join us. We wish Don Fox, a true “Independent,” the best in his retirement,” said Outback’s Mike Smardak, Brian Dorfman, and Vaughn Millette in a joint statement.