The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor,” “Breaking Bad”

A great conversation with the great actor Bryan Cranston about his Showtime series, “Your Honor.” Bryan reveals why he decided to do another series of the wildly popular show, what life is like for his character, fallen Judge, Michael Desiato, how his character tries to pick up the pieces and what Michael’s dilemma says about all of us. Bryan is terrific and lets us behind the curtain, explaining how he physically prepared for the role in the 2nd season and more.

