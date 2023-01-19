Monster Artist Management’s Jacob Snell and Alexandra “Apple” Bagios Join Look Out Kid Artist Management

MELBOURNE & LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Australian talent management company, Look Out Kid Artist Management announced an expansion of their international reach with the addition of the respected management team of Jacob Snell and Alexandra “Apple” Bagios.

Snell and Bagios (formerly of Monster Artist Management) will bring their existing client roster to the Look Out Kid fold, including Australia’s Methyl Ethel and Hatchie, New Zealand’s The Beths, American indie-punk legends Cloud Nothings, Sub-Pop post-punk band Sweeping Promises, and indie singer-songwriter Palehound.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Look Out Kid. We’ve seen Nick and Katie go from strength to strength with their incredible roster over the past decade and conduct themselves with an exceptional level of expertise, enthusiasm and genuine care for their artists and the wider industry. We are so excited to work with managers and people that we respect so greatly and who share the same vision. We see this collaboration as an amazing opportunity to learn from each other and create opportunities for our collective artists,” said Snell and Bagios in a joint statement.

In addition, Look Out Kid announced the hire of Emma Hawkes as a touring specialist. Hawkes most recently served as production manager of Courtney Barnett’s US-based touring festival Here And There and brings significant experience to her new role, having spent time as production manager, stage manager and tour manager for Australian music festivals including Lost Paradise, Groovin the Moo and Laneway festival and global artists Sofi Tukker, Hayden James, Dune Rats, Ruel and Gang of Youths.

“We’ve long had a huge amount of respect and admiration for Jacob and Apple. We love their roster, we share similar tastes and we care about the same things when it comes to the business of music. It’s important to take notice when you find a kindred spirit in this crazy business so this feels like a natural step for us. I’m excited to exchange knowledge and celebrate in each other’s wins. We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the year ahead.”